Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 101 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,215.88.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO opened at $1,144.76 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,075.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,071.54.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 89.85% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.