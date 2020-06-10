Van ECK Associates Corp Has $97,000 Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 108.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 112,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,120,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,082,000 after buying an additional 110,406 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 386.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 224,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 178,186 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 944,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,528,000 after buying an additional 356,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,227,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,769,000 after buying an additional 254,880 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.91.

HST stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.