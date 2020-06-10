ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 396,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at $368,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,782,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 25.2% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $77.27 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.83.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAN. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CL King reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

