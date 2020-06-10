Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $277,446,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $231,072,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $48,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,489,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,053 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CAO David M. Wold purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at $351,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.