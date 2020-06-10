Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 76.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $103.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

