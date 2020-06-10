LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Stake Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 370,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.23% of LogMeIn worth $50,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in LogMeIn by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,511,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,592,000 after buying an additional 750,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,582 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 302.4% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,088,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,616,000 after acquiring an additional 817,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1,334.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,950,000 after acquiring an additional 997,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1,067.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 863,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,999,000 after acquiring an additional 789,164 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogMeIn stock opened at $85.39 on Wednesday. LogMeIn Inc has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.14, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $322.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

