Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Position Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 347,414 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.61% of Forward Air worth $51,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 603.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Private Advisor Group LLC Has $493,000 Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co.
Private Advisor Group LLC Has $493,000 Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co.
Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 15,420 Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc
Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 15,420 Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc
Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 101 Shares of AutoZone, Inc.
Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 101 Shares of AutoZone, Inc.
Van ECK Associates Corp Has $97,000 Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc
Van ECK Associates Corp Has $97,000 Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc
ManpowerGroup Inc. Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp
ManpowerGroup Inc. Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp
Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co
Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report