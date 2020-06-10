Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Position Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 347,414 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.61% of Forward Air worth $51,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 603.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

