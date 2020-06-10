Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138,055 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Southern worth $52,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,126,922,000 after purchasing an additional 541,205 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,408,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,567,000 after buying an additional 310,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,229,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Southern by 20.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,484,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,954,000 after acquiring an additional 943,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE SO opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra increased their price objective on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

In other Southern news, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $3,182,620 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.