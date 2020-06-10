Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 382,577 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,875,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 382,577 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.69% of Silgan worth $54,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,666,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 468,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after buying an additional 339,602 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Silgan by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 782,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after buying an additional 175,138 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 1,682.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 93,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 88,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.18.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.56%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $84,315.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $176,415.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,644 shares of company stock worth $590,731 in the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

