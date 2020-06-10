Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.52% of Universal Forest Products worth $57,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

In other Universal Forest Products news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $89,251.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,594,484.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $584,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,163,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Forest Products stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Universal Forest Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

