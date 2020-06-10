Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at TD Securities

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.15.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus stock opened at C$11.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -740.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.67. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$5.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is -4,800.00%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.