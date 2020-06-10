Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercraft Boat were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 189,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 342,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 118,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

MCFT opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $341.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.37.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 57.30% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $102.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCFT shares. ValuEngine raised Mastercraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.