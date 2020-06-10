TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,942 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRST. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 42,008 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 65,764 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 30,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 65,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $393,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,472.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Lucarelli bought 4,100 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,426.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 112,926 shares of company stock worth $667,055 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

TRST has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $675.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.22.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

