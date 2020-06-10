Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Whirlpool by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Whirlpool by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Whirlpool by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,041 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Whirlpool by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,638,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Longbow Research decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.11.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $137.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

