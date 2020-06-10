Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 98,682 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,479.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 102,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

In related news, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

