Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,212,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $205.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,208.41 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $224.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.97.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $1,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total value of $8,851,864.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,032.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 980,293 shares of company stock worth $167,217,788. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

