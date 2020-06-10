Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 21.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 42.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,690 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPE stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%.

Special Opportunities Fund Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

