Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,261 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,088.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,317,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VLO opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99 and a beta of 1.95. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

