Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Shares in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Verisign during the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisign in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,629,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,550,000 after buying an additional 254,955 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total transaction of $1,310,715.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,138,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total transaction of $3,211,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,801,540.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,505 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $214.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.41. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

