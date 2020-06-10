Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,334 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,406,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,390,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,319,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,832 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

STT stock opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.69.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.