Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,331 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIO opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

