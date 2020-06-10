Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,853 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Gabelli Equity Trust worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GAB. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capital Square LLC raised its position in Gabelli Equity Trust by 35.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAB opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $6.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%.

Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

