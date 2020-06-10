Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2020

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $18.07.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Latest News

