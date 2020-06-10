Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 650 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,462 shares of company stock worth $2,268,041 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.