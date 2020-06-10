Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $3,515,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $73,489,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $92,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $225,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,297,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total value of $1,953,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 304,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,443,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,242 shares of company stock worth $35,937,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.22.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $226.52 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $238.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 88.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

