Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $66,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $167,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 75.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 24,805 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 304.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 43,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BOE opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.