Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 433.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 8,065.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 130,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 129,045 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy stock opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.68. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.69.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

