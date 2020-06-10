Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $297,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.84.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

