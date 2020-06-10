Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,845 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,200 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, JNE Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $102.70. The firm has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.98.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.551 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is 32.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BUD. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

