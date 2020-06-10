Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 111,317 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2020

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,317 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of M. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 739.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macy’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Macy`s (NYSE:M)

