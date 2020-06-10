Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $206,000 Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $21,144,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

NYSE DOV opened at $106.67 on Wednesday. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.55.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other news, Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

