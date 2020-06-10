28,341 Shares in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 55,726 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 540,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extended Stay America from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,112.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $266.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.16 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

