52,366 Shares in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 149,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 85,092 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,298,000 after buying an additional 531,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 87.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

In related news, CFO Sean O’brien acquired 16,500 shares of DCP Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,165. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on DCP Midstream from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

NYSE DCP opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. DCP Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($3.13). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.