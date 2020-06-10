Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cellular Biomedicine Group worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBMG. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 805.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 21.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group stock opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $264.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, analysts forecast that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research cut Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cellular Biomedicine Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

