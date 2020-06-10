Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (JET) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 6,200 ($78.91) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 9,700 ($123.46) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,820 ($112.26) to £101 ($128.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,000 ($101.82) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a top pick rating and set a GBX 9,600 ($122.18) price objective (up from GBX 8,800 ($112.00)) on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,133 ($116.24).

LON JET opened at GBX 8,825.58 ($112.33) on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 65.28 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,168 ($116.69). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,438.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

