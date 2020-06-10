McKay Securities’ (MCKS) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 210 ($2.67) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MCKS opened at GBX 205 ($2.61) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 186.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 232.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market cap of $197.95 million and a PE ratio of 16.14. McKay Securities has a twelve month low of GBX 136 ($1.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 286 ($3.64).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from McKay Securities’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. McKay Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

McKay Securities Company Profile

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

