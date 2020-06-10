Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $220,000 in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.4% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,520,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after buying an additional 289,057 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 212,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 163,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $149.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

