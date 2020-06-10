SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 17.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 18.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SITC opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty bought 11,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $50,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,197. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn M. Sweeney bought 20,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 71,576 shares of company stock valued at $347,504 over the last ninety days.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

