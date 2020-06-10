Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $222,000 in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,303,000 after buying an additional 112,624 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 240,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 182.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 132,351 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.59 per share, with a total value of $295,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.70.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.11). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

