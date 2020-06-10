Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,767 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 1,462.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Loews Co. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -97.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Loews presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

