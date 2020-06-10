Citigroup Inc. Sells 24,899 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ProAssurance by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

PRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $42.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.05 million, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.23.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.09%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

