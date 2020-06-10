Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 1,145.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after buying an additional 32,490 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freshpet news, Director Robert C. King sold 12,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $887,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $81,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,311,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,341 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average of $65.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,390.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Freshpet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $87.04.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Freshpet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

