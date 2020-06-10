Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,751,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Marten Transport worth $56,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,042,000 after buying an additional 222,078 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,305,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marten Transport by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,939,000 after buying an additional 135,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after buying an additional 71,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John H. Turner sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $107,224.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,565. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $26.59.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens raised Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

