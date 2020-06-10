Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $59.06 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 125.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,995 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $59,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 28,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $166.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.55 and its 200 day moving average is $177.66. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $90.88 and a 1 year high of $171.77.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.86.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

