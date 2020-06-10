Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 595,064 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,466,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 595,064 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.13% of ACI Worldwide worth $59,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 125,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 17.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 4.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

ACIW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.33.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

