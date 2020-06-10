Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542,376 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $59,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,960.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. G.Research dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of LYV opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.56 and a beta of 1.12. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles purchased 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,113.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino purchased 25,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $999,837.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,420,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,336,628.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

