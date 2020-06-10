Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 123,590 Shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,933,730 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 123,590 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 10.51% of Hanger worth $61,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HNGR stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. Hanger Inc has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The healthcare company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $233.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

