Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 143,507 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,507 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $64,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Cigna by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 52,539 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $11,295,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,873 shares in the company, valued at $31,362,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 4,338 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $932,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,203,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,485 shares of company stock valued at $62,038,903. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI stock opened at $214.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.93. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.95.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.