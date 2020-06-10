Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 142.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 8.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $137.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.27. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.04.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Hubbell’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

