Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 310.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 494.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 82,556 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,882,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 47,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 45,064 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

NYSE:LCII opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.14. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $120.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $659.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.42 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

LCII has been the subject of several research reports. CL King upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

In related news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $508,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,469 shares in the company, valued at $528,414.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.